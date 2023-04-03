Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed  -  04:55:42 2023-04-03 pm EDT
1.4648 CAD   +0.41%
05:04pFormer fighter pilot to be first Canadian to fly to the moon
RE
04:32pICE Review: Canola Prices Lifted by Crude Oil Cuts
DJ
03:41pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest gain in nearly 2 months on OPEC+ output cut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Former fighter pilot to be first Canadian to fly to the moon

04/03/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NASA announces the crew of the Artemis II space mission, in Houston

OTTAWA (Reuters) - NASA on Monday said Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will join a lunar flyby mission expected to take off for the moon in 2024 as part of an expedition that will make the former fighter pilot the first Canadian to explore beyond earth's orbit.

Hansen, 47, will be joined by three U.S. astronauts for a historic crewed mission to the moon that will be the first since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Quebec, said he was extraordinarily excited for Hansen.

"I've known him for a number of years and he is an exceptional individual and will do all Canadians proud," Trudeau said. "It's a great day for Canada."

The mission, Artemis II, will also include the first woman, Christina Koch, and the first African American, Victor Glover, ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission.

Hansen was born in the city of London in Canada's most populous province of Ontario and his aviation journey started at the age of 12 when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

He served as a fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force between 2004 and 2009, before being picked for an astronaut recruitment program by the Canadian Space Agency.

"All of our leadership ... all of those have added up to this moment where a Canadian is going to the moon with our international partnership and it is glorious," Hansen said after his selection.

Canada has had a few astronauts who have flown into space, including retired astronaut Chris Hadfield - the first Canadian to perform a spacewalk - but none have traveled beyond earth's orbit. 

The crew members were announced by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency at an event near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Artemis II mission will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface this decade.

The kickoff Artemis I mission was successfully completed in December 2022, capping the inaugural launch of NASA's powerful next-generation mega-rocket and its newly built Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight that lasted 25 days.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
05:04pFormer fighter pilot to be first Canadian to fly to the moon
RE
04:32pICE Review: Canola Prices Lifted by Crude Oil Cuts
DJ
03:41pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest gain in nearly 2 months on OPEC+ output cut
RE
12:36pTD Notes Impact on The Canadian Dollar, Canada's GDP, Inflation From OPEC+ Production C..
MT
10:14aCanadian dollar climbs to 6-week high as OPEC+ cuts output
RE
10:06aICE Canola Morning Comment: Surge in Crude Pushes Up Oilseeds
DJ
08:36aSocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
07:18aDollar trims gains as markets weigh impact of OPEC+ cuts
RE
06:53aMitsubishi UFG Asks If The OPEC+ Production Cut Will Provide A Catalyst for A Krone Reb..
MT
04/01Police identify two among eight dead trying to enter U.S. from Canada
RE
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer