G7 agreed on need for unity to deal with challenge posed by China - Canada PM Trudeau

June 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders agreed they must
stand strong and united to address the challenges posed by
China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday
after a summit in Britain.
"Canada led the way on a common approach to addressing the
challenges posed by China. As partners, we must stand strong and
united and at this week's summit, we agreed to the action needed
to do just that," Trudeau told a televised news conference.
