Mexico says energy dispute not discussed at North American leaders' summit

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The leaders of North
America did not discuss an ongoing dispute over Mexico's energy
policies during a summit in Mexico City this week, Mexican
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
Washington and Ottawa in July launched dispute settlement
proceedings under a regional trade deal against Mexico's drive
to give priority to its state-run energy companies, arguing the
policy discriminates against private U.S. and Canadian firms.
"We did not discuss that," Lopez Obrador told a news
conference, noting the dispute had its own resolution mechanism
under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.
Lopez Obrador met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a trilateral summit on Tuesday
in Mexico City. He also held a bilateral meeting with Biden on
Monday and one with Trudeau on Wednesday.
Trudeau did raise Canada's concerns over Mexico's energy
policies, prompting Lopez Obrador to announce he would
receive Canadian companies
that had problems they wanted resolving.
The Mexican president said he would meet with one
Canadian company that had an issue on electricity relating to
so-called self-supply permits, which his government has sought
to end.
He did not name the company, and said there were also
"one or two" companies to do with mining, without identifying
them. He could meet the company with the electricity complaint
as soon as next week, he said.
Lopez Obrador last year sat down with U.S. companies to
address their problems in the energy sector.
But it did not prevent the U.S. Trade Representative
filing its request for dispute settlement talks, which Canada
immediately joined. Officials and industry sources said the
United States took the step because it was not satisfied with
purely ad hoc settlements for their energy concerns.
