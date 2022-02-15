Log in
More data on Canada truck convoy donors leaked - website

02/15/2022 | 12:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Truckers continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform GiveSendGo relating to the Canadian movement of truckers and others opposed to pandemic health measures.

On Sunday, the DDoS website, which is devoted to disseminating leaked data, said it was releasing donor information relating to the "Freedom Convoy 2022" campaign, which raised more than $2 million in donations.

Tuesday's leak contains donor information about a similar "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaign, which says it is operating "in partnership with the Freedom Convoy." The Adopt-a-Trucker effort appeared to raise less money and involved fewer donors.

The funding of the Canadian protests has emerged as a key point of interest as authorities in Ottawa and elsewhere try to get a grip on rallies led by truckers that have blockaded cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include deposing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

GiveSendGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any hack or the status of its campaigns.

The Sunday data from the U.S.-based Christian fundraising site included names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses. Tuesday's leak offered similar material in addition to payment details, based on a review of the data.

The new GiveSendGo data also came from a "hack" according to DDoS, which did not provide further information. The Adopt-a-Trucker campaign has pulled in nearly $600,000, according to GiveSendGo.

DDoS said that because the donor information contained sensitive personal information, it would not be making the data available publicly but would instead be offering it to journalists and researchers.

DDoS describes itself as a nonprofit devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest.

GiveSendGo became a prime conduit for money to the protesters after mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked donations to the self-declared Freedom Convoy. Earlier this month the group said it had raised $8 million for the protests.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing in Washington and Anna Mehler Paperney in Toronto; Writing by Chris Sanders; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
