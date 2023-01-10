North America to boost semiconductor industry, doubts persist on Mexico energy policy

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States,
Mexico and Canada will take steps to beef up the North American
semiconductor industry, the White House said on Tuesday, as the
three countries try to fix a dispute over Mexico's energy
policies that worries investors .
In a statement ahead of a North American leaders' summit in
Mexico City, the White House said the three countries would in
early 2023 organize a semiconductor forum to increase investment
in the strategic hi-tech industry.
This, according to the statement, would mean coordinating
semiconductor supply chain mapping to identify needs and
investment opportunities in making chips that are used in
everything from telecoms, to carmaking and defense.
The three governments would also step up cooperation to root
out lethal drug smuggling and improve legal pathways for
migrants, the White House said.
The semiconductor industry has long been dominated by
Asia, and disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc
among North American supply chains.
Mexico's hopes of benefiting from the push to boost
semiconductor output have been undermined by the energy dispute,
with Washington and Ottawa complaining that Mexican policies are
putting their investors at a disadvantage.
The spat is a focal point of the summit, and Canada on
Monday again raised the matter.
Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng put across
concerns about Mexico's energy policies and their potential
effects on Canadian investments in a meeting with Mexican
Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro.
The United States and Canada in July launched formal
dispute settlement proceedings against Mexico under a regional
trade deal, taking issue with measures Mexico has passed to give
priority to its cash-strapped state energy companies.
Ng said it was important to find a "mutually acceptable
resolution" to the dispute, and also flagged concerns about the
treatment of Canadian mining companies in Mexico.
U.S. President Joe Biden, his Mexican counterpart Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
have vowed to deepen regional economic integration as they gear
up for a trilateral meeting on Tuesday.
The three leaders will issue public statements after their
talks at the National Palace in Mexico City. Biden and Trudeau
will hold a bilateral meeting earlier in the day.
Biden and Lopez Obrador met on Monday and discussed
strengthening economic ties, fighting the drug trade, and
approaches to curbing illegal migration, the White House said.
Under the North American Drug Dialogue (NADD), the three
countries would adopt an "updated strategic framework" to
address threats posed by banned narcotics, the White House said.
This would include greater information-sharing on chemicals
used to make drugs including fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that
has been blamed for thousands of U.S. overdose deaths.
The White House said the three were also committed to
curbing methane emissions from solid waste and wastewater by at
least 15% by 2030 from 2020 levels.
They would also create a virtual platform to give migrants
streamlined access to legal pathways.
"This will give potential migrants the information they need
to come to Mexico, the United States, and Canada lawfully –
making them less likely to rely on smugglers," it said.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Dave Graham; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson and Alistair Bell)