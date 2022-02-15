Ottawa protesters dig in after Canada invokes emergency powers

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Defying an emergency order to
disperse, protesters in trucks and other vehicles vowed on
Tuesday to stand their ground outside the Canadian parliament
until the government lifts vaccine mandates and other COVID-19
restrictions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became only the
second Canadian leader to invoke the Emergencies Act in
peacetime, giving the government broad powers to end border
blockages that have hit trade and paralyzed downtown Ottawa.
A border crossing in Manitoba remained blocked on Tuesday.
"We're not leaving. We've dug in this long," said Gord, a
cross-border truck driver from Manitoba who declined to give his
last name. The use of emergency powers "is just another scare
tactic," he said while parked in front of parliament in Ottawa.
As he spoke in his idling truck, another protester came by
to offer him breakfast and a red rose. He says he wants the
vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions dropped, and that he
and the other protesters are willing to stand their ground no
matter what.
Danny Digenova, a protester from Montreal who stood near the
entrance to parliament, said he was not concerned about the
emergency powers and he would stay until restrictions are
lifted.
Trudeau acted after concluding that law enforcement could
not cope with the protesters, especially in Ottawa.
"This illegal occupation needs to end ... the measure of
success will be, can we get our supply chains back? Can we end
the disruption to livelihoods of people who rely on trade to the
United States?" Trudeau told reporters.
On Tuesday morning, protesters in Coutts, Alberta, planned
to end their protest, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported,
after 13 people were arrested on Monday with a cache of weapons,
ammunition and bullet-proof vests.
The Ambassador Bridge, a key trade corridor to the United
States, was cleared on Sunday. Police said 46 people were
arrested.
As part of the Emergencies Act, Finance Minister Chrystia
Freeland announced a slew of measures to choke off the truckers'
funding, saying they could lose their commercial licenses,
insurance and access to bank accounts.
"I suspect following the money and then turning the money
off is probably a good strategy and not one that's easily done
... temporary short-term measures that wouldn't normally be
acceptable can be put in place," Jack Lindsay, department chair
for applied disaster and emergency studies at Brandon University
in Manitoba.
Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, the most populous of the
10 provinces, said he backed Trudeau's decision.
The last leader to invoke such measures was Trudeau's
father, Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who clamped down
in 1970 after a splinter group of militant Quebec separatists
kidnapped a provincial minister and a British diplomat.
But whereas his father had broad support, four provinces
opposed Justin Trudeau's decision on the grounds they can cope
with the protests.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association came out against
the government's decision Monday, saying the standard for
invoking the Emergencies Act has not been met.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer; Additional
reporting by Nichola Saminather and Anna Mehler-Paperny; Editing
by Stephen Coates and Lisa Shumaker)