EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/19 12:29:34 am
1.44352 CAD   +0.03%
Protestors and police clash in Ottawa

02/19/2022 | 02:27pm EST
After clearing a portion of the blockade and making more than 100 arrests on Friday, police on Saturday morning moved quickly to disperse the main portion of the blockade in front of parliament and the prime minister's office, making new arrests.

Many of the main organizers have been taken into custody, and some have reportedly left. Accused of being heavy-handed by the protesters, especially when sending in Mounties on horseback, police said there had been no serious injuries.

"They have overstepped their boundaries. They have used us, they have manipulated. They have controlled us. But we are all awake now," an unidentified protestor told Reuters.

The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade has gradually turned into a demonstration against the government and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.


All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
02/18Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
02/18Bank of Canada says deputy governor Schembri to retire in June
02/18ICE Canola Turning Higher at Midday
02/18Canada January retail sales seen rebounding from December decline
02/18Police warn Ottawa protesters of 'imminent' action
02/17Ottawa street jacuzzi becomes latest site for vaccine mandate protest
02/17Elon Musk tweets, then deletes, meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler
02/17Canada's clampdown on protest funding may be a challenge for financial sector
02/17ICE Canola Turning Lower at Midday Thursday
02/17ING Says The Australian Dollar Is A Popular Choice, But Not for Long
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish