EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  08:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
1.3566 CAD   -0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to visit Canada this week -State Dept

10/26/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Israel's President Isaac Herzog Visits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Canada on Thursday and Friday to discuss shared goals including the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement, the State Department said.

Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and visit Ottawa and Montreal, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
