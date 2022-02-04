Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)
  News
  Summary
       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/05 12:29:35 am
1.46074 CAD   -0.03%
02/04ICE REVIEW : Canola Weakens With Profit-Taking
DJ
02/04ICE Canola Narrowly Mixed in Pre-Weekend Positioning
DJ
02/04ICE Canola Futures Being Pulled Both Ways
DJ
Truckers protesting vaccine mandate snarl Toronto traffic

02/04/2022 | 08:54pm EST
Some want an end to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers while others insist Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau be deposed on the grounds he exceeded his authority by imposing restrictions to tackle the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that the truckers were "peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates".

The protest is dividing the official opposition Conservative Party, which this week ousted its leader amid complaints he had not sufficiently backed the truckers.

Interim Conservative chief Candice Bergen, in an email leaked to the Globe and Mail, said on Monday "we need to turn this into the PM's problem".


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
02/04ING on The Canadian Dollar
MT
02/03ICE Canola Steady to Lower in Choppy Trade
DJ
02/03ICE Canola Futures Attempting to Overcome Losses
DJ
02/03BMO on Inflation in Canada From Energy Sources
MT
02/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set -2-
DJ
02/02Canada police warn of guns at Ottawa anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest
RE
02/02ICE Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade
DJ
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish