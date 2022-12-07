U.N. summit on nature presents chance for 'once-in-a-decade' deal

MONTREAL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Climate campaigners waved
placards and chanted pro-nature slogans on Wednesday as a U.N.
summit kicks off in Montreal, bringing together global
negotiators for a "once-in-a-decade opportunity" to protect
nature.
Negotiators hope the two-week event delivers an agreement
that ensures there is more "nature" — animals, plants, and
healthy ecosystems — in 2030 than what exists now.
But disagreements over targets and the sheer amount of
material to go through over the next two weeks at COP15 remain
concerns, said Gavin Edwards, director of World Wildlife Fund
International.
"There are going to be some really late nights here to be
able to get the agreement we want," Edwards said on the
sidelines of the event, as campaigners chanted slogans.
"But we're talking about the future of life on Earth here."
An agreement could lead to protections of almost a third of
the world's land and oceans by 2030, more sustainable
agricultural systems, forestry and fisheries, he said.
"Governments have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to agree
that here."
Earlier in the day Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
announced up to C$800 million ($586 million) over seven years on
up to four indigenous-led conservation efforts, helping the
country preserve 30% of its land by 2030.
More than 1 million species, especially insects, are now
threatened with extinction, vanishing at a rate not seen in 10
million years. As much as 40% of Earth's land surfaces are
considered degraded, according to a 2022 U.N. Global Land
Outlook assessment.
($1 = 1.3651 Canadian dollars)
