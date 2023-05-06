Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.
World leaders arrive for King Charles coronation
Today at 07:26 am
STORY: Guests included Canada's Justin Trudeau and his wife, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter as well as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
