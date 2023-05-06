STORY: Guests included Canada's Justin Trudeau and his wife, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter as well as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.