OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada expects to increase its defense spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product by 2032, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Canada fully expects to reach NATO's 2% of GDP spending target by 2032," Trudeau told reporters in Washington, where he is attending a summit of NATO leaders.

"We have built in a regular cycle of review in Canada's defense, including a new defense policy update in 2028. Through that process, we will continue to explore opportunities that will further increase defense spending," he said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Promit Mukherjee in Ottawa)