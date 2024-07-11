OTTAWA--After days of stinging criticism from senior U.S. lawmakers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would increase defense spending further and meet the threshold agreed to by Western allies, 2% of gross domestic product, by 2032.

Trudeau's remarks were in Washington, on the last day of a summit with leaders from North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries. Trudeau arrived this week and was quickly rebuked for Canada being one of the few Western allies with no plan to reach NATO's 2% threshold. In the spring, Canada had committed to reach 1.76% by 2030.

Trudeau said his Liberal government, since coming to power in 2015, has increased defense spending by 175 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $128 billion. Trudeau said there are planned acquisitions of equipment, such as submarines and helicopters, that haven't been finalized but are in the works.

"We can say with confidence and assurance that we will hit the 2% spending mark by 2032," Trudeau told reporters, adding he is also committed to more frequent reviews of defense-spending policy. "We will continue to examine all possibilities of increasing our defense spending even further and boosting Canada's strategic interests."

A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa said Trudeau's 2032 pledge "has further solidified Canada's status as a valued NATO and U.S. partner."

This marked the first time Canada has put a timeline on reaching this threshold, which NATO members agreed to last decade. According to NATO figures, Canadian defense spending is expected to reach 1.37% of GDP this year, or the lowest among Group of Seven economies. Further, 23 of the alliance's 32 members already spend 2% of their GDP on defense.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.), in comments Monday, said all NATO members should reach the 2% commitment, while singling out Canada. "Talk about riding on America's coattails," he said at an event organized by the Hudson Institute. "They have the safety and security of being on our border and not having to worry about that. I think that's shameful. I think if you want to be a member nation and participant, you need to do your part."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, (R., Ky.), and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R., Alaska) also weighed in on Canada's defense outlays. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, McConnell said it is "time for our northern ally to invest seriously in the hard power required to help preserve prosperity and security across NATO."

Trudeau's former foreign-policy adviser, Roland Paris, said it was unclear why Canada went to the NATO summit without providing members assurances that it was on the path to 2% GDP defense spending.

"What we're seeing is a level of frustration with Canada that our allies have expressed privately for years, now bursting into the open," said Paris, who is an international affairs professor at the University of Ottawa.

Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer, which acts as a watchdog, said it forecasts Canadian defense spending to reach 1.42% of GDP by the end of the decade, or below the government's own forecast, citing past troubles at the defense department to finalize purchases and the use of a different forecast for underlying growth.

At an event last month, Kelly Craft, America's former ambassador to Canada, said the nation's inability to reach the 2% NATO target could be a sticking point with the White House in the event Donald Trump wins a second term as president.

"The bottom line is Canada needs to step up," said Craft, whom Trump appointed to the diplomatic post in Ottawa.

Trade analysts and business groups also warn that lackluster defense spending could jeopardize efforts to extend the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which is up for renewal in 2026.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1454ET