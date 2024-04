April 10 (Reuters) -

* OPENAI’S ALTMAN MET WITH INVESTORS, GOV OFFICIALS IN UAE THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* ALTMAN HAS ALSO SPOKEN WITH OFFICIALS IN A NUMBER OF WESTERN COUNTRIES AND IS HOLDING MEETINGS IN WASHINGTON LATER THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* ALTMAN'S MEETINGS REVOLVE AROUND HOW THE PRIVATE SECTOR CAN WORK WITH COUNTRIES TO SUPPORT COSTLY, LARGE-SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR AI - BLOOMBERG NEWS