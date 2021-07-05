Saudi Arabia amends import rules from Gulf in challenge to UAE

* Free-zone goods to be excluded from Saudi preferential
tariffs
* Goods using Israeli input, made by Israeli firms also
excluded
* Latest move represents another Saudi challenge to UAE
* Neighbours competing for business as national interests
diverge
(Adds economist comment)
DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has amended its rules
on imports from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries to
exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli input from
preferential tariff concessions, in a bid to challenge the
United Arab Emirates' status as the region's trade and business
hub.
Despite being close allies, Saudi Arabia and the
neighbouring UAE are competing to attract investors and
businesses. Saudi Arabia - the biggest importer in the region -
is trying to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on
oil, while providing more jobs for its own citizens, a point
also covered by the rule changes announced at the weekend.
The two countries' national interests have increasingly
diverged, such as in their relations with Israel and Turkey.
They have also faced off in the last few days about a proposed
OPEC+ deal to raise oil output.
Saudi Arabia will henceforth exclude from the GCC tariff
agreement goods made by companies with a workforce made up of
less than 25% of local people and industrial products with less
than 40% of added value after their transformation process.
The ministerial decree published on the Saudi official
gazette Umm al-Qura said all goods made in free zones in the
region will not be considered locally made.
Free zones, a major driver of the UAE's economy, are areas
in which foreign companies can operate under light regulation,
and where foreign investors are allowed to take 100% ownership
in companies.
According to the decree, goods that contain a component made
or produced in Israel or manufactured by companies owned fully
or partially by Israeli investors or by companies listed in the
Arab boycott agreement regarding Israel, will be disqualified.
The UAE and Israel signed a tax treaty last May as both
sides work to spur on business development after normalising
relations last year. Bahrain, another GCC member, has also
normalised ties with Israel under the so-called "Abraham
Accords" crafted by the administration of then U.S.-President
Donald Trump.
"The idea once was to create a GCC market, but now there's
the realisation that the priorities of Saudi Arabia and the UAE
are very different," said Amir Khan, senior economist at Saudi
National Bank.
"This regulation is putting flesh on the bone of these
political divergences," he said.
In February, the Saudi government said it will stop giving
state contracts to businesses that base their Middle East hubs
in any other country in the region. That was a blow to Dubai,
one of the UAE's emirates, which has built its economy on its
open-for-business credentials and the promise of a glitzy
lifestyle for well-heeled expatriates.
'INCREASED COMPETITION'
Saudi Arabia has announced the latest rule changes despite
the fact that UAE is its second-biggest trade partner after
China in terms of import value, based on recent Saudi trade
data.
It is also a major re-exporting hub for foreign products to
Saudi Arabia, including Turkish goods - which have been under an
unofficial boycott by Riyadh.
Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads since the
2011 Arab uprisings, when Riyadh accused Ankara of supporting
Islamist political groups. Tensions escalated in 2018 over the
murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's
Istanbul consulate.
The ministerial decree said companies with a local workforce
of between 10% and 25% of the total could compensate the
difference by increasing the industrial added value in their
products and vice versa. The added value should not be less than
15% in any case to benefit from the preferential tariff
agreement, it added.
"The original customs union agreement, established Jan 2003,
no longer serves the needs of the GCC countries ... including
Saudi and the UAE and in light of the increased competition
between the two countries pursuing similar non-oil
diversification activities," said Nasser Saidi, a Dubai-based
economist.
"The current dispute, while disruptive in the short-term,
can open the door to a more efficient, modern, trade and
investment framework and agreement that would boost growth
prospects and allow for greater diversification, higher
value-added regional trade," he said.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday
against opposition by the UAE to a proposed OPEC+ deal and
called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when
the group reconvenes on Monday.
OPEC+ members voted on Friday to raise output by some 2
million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and extend
remaining cuts to the end of 2022 but the UAE's objections have
stalled the deal.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Marwa Rashad and Davide
Barbuscia; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Catherine Evans)