CAIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Global Investment Holding Company signed an agreement on Sunday acquiring 30 percent of shares in Egypt's Eastern Company , Egypt's cabinet said.

The deal, worth $625 million, "is an affirmation of the government's determination to ... encourage direct private investment in various sectors," a statement from Egypt's cabinet added. (Reporting by Moemen Atallah, Writing by Adam Makary & Hatem Maher, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)