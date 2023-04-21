STORY: The order will establish a new Office of Environmental Justice within the White House aimed at coordinating efforts across the government. It will also require federal agencies to notify communities if toxic substances are released from a federal facility.

Disasters like the February derailment of a freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a hazardous chemical spill brought attention to environmental damage that some communities experience at higher rates.

Biden announced the initiative during an event at the White House Rose Garden on Friday. He slammed a bill unveiled this week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the federal debt limit. And, it would repeal incentives for renewable energy, electric vehicles and other climate-friendly technology that Democrats passed last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Imagine seeing all of this happen - the wildfires, the storms, the floods - and doing nothing about it," Biden said.