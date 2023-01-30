Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
03:11aBlinken meets Egypt's Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour
RE
02:13aTotalEnergies and ENI transfer over to QatarEnergy stake in some Lebanon assets
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks This Week
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Blinken meets Egypt's Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour

01/30/2023 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during a three-day visit to the Middle East that comes during a flare-up of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

In Cairo, Blinken is meeting Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and is expected to address regional issues including attempts to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and the deadlock between rival factions in Libya.

Blinken heads later on Monday to Jerusalem, where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid concern at home and abroad over the policies of Netanyahu's new right-wing government.

Blinken will also travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
03:11aBlinken meets Egypt's Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour
RE
02:13aTotalEnergies and ENI transfer over to QatarEnergy stake in some Lebanon assets
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks T..
DJ
01/29Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Wee..
DJ
01/29Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
RE
01/29Blinken begins Middle East trip amid spate of violence
RE
01/29TotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3
RE
01/29Tel Aviv shares drop amid Netanyahu judiciary plans, rising violence
RE
01/29Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
RE
01/29Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart