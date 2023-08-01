KRYVIY RIH, Ukraine-When Tetiana Kucher heard the first explosion Monday morning, she stepped onto her balcony and snapped a photo of the smoke billowing up about a mile away-the type of scene she had grown used to after 17 months of war.

The next missile hit her building, killing at least six including a mother and her 10-year-old daughter, who lived down the hall.

Muslim Nations Call on Sweden, Denmark to Ban Quran Burnings

LONDON-The world's largest grouping of Muslim nations demanded that Sweden and Denmark ban desecrations of the Quran, the latest stage in what is turning out to be a clash between the Scandinavian countries' free-speech principles and the West's ability to build a broader coalition to counter Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine.

At an extraordinary summit, held virtually, the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said recent burnings of the Quran in Scandinavia represented a "culture of hatred and racism, and a manifestation of Islamophobia," according to a statement. While it stopped short of calling for a boycott of Danish and Swedish goods, the OIC demanded the "criminalization of such extremist provocative acts," it said.

Niger Coup Leaders Detain Ministers, Party Officials

Coup leaders in Niger on Monday arrested several ministers and senior members of the party of detained President Mohamed Bazoum, dealing a blow to efforts by African nations to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis that has shaken one of the U.S.'s main counterterrorism allies as Russia's African allies declared their support for the junta.

Among those arrested were oil minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou-the son of Bazoum's predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou-and Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou as well as Foumakoye Gado, president of the executive committee of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, said people familiar with the arrests.

Israel's Arab Citizens Sit Out Protests Against Judicial Overhaul

TEL AVIV-For months now, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plans to curb the powers of the country's Supreme Court. Some call it a struggle for the Jewish state's soul, casting the battle in almost cosmological terms as they fight to preserve what they say is the only brake against any future authoritarian government.

The country's two million Arab citizens-more than a fifth of the population-have largely kept out of it.

X Sign Removed From Former Twitter HQ

Workers dismantled a giant X sign from the top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter after residents complained and the city issued a violation notice for lack of a permit.

X, as the company is now known, put up the sign Friday and drew complaints from residents over its brightness and soundness over the following days. The city said that it received 24 complaints related to the sign after it was put up, citing the lights and stability. The lack of a permit could pose a risk to public safety and historic preservation, the city said.

DeSantis Says He Will Weigh U.S. Ban of TikTok if Elected President

CONCORD, N.H.-Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said if elected he would look at a national ban of TikTok, the popular video sharing app, citing a growing threat to the U.S. from China.

"I am inclined to not want TikTok in the United States," DeSantis told The Wall Street Journal in an interview following the release of his economic plan that identifies confronting Beijing as a priority. "I think it's creating a security vulnerability for us. I think they are mining a lot of data."

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/IRL: Jul Ireland Manufacturing PMI

05:00/NED: Jul Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

06:00/UK: Jul Nationwide House Price Index

07:00/POL: Jul Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/TUR: Jul Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:15/SPN: Jul Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Jul Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:45/ITA: Jul Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Jul France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Jul Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

07:55/GER: Jul Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: Jun Unemployment

08:00/GRE: Jul Greece Manufacturing PMI

08:00/EU: Jul Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Jul S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Jun Unemployment

09:00/MLT: Jun Registered Unemployed

09:00/CYP: May Retail trade

09:00/GRE: Jun Labour Force Survey

10:00/POR: Jun Industrial production index

16:59/AUT: Jul Unemployment figures

23:01/UK: 3Q CBI SME Trends Survey

