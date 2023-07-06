The paper published on June 30 with the title, "A New Index to Measure U.S. Financial Conditions," proposes a new index that can be used to gauge broad financial conditions and assess how they relate to future economic growth. The index is "broadly consistent" with the Federal Reserve Board's economic model, the paper's authors said.

Ukraine Counterattack Is Heavy Going, West Says, as Russia Resists

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian forces are badly depleted but Ukraine's counteroffensive is off to a slow, grinding start, Western allies said, as stiffer-than-expected Russian resistance, including minefields and defensive fortifications, and a lack of aircover have dashed any hopes of a swift breakthrough.

"It's going to be very difficult. It's going to be very long, and it's going to be very, very bloody," U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week.

Iran Tried to Seize Two Oil Tankers Near Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Navy Says

Iran attempted to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them, the U.S. Navy said, the latest in a series of attacks on tankers in the strategic waterway.

In both incidents, which occurred in international waters, the Iranian naval vessels left after the U.S. Navy dispatched a guided-missile destroyer to the scene, according to the U.S.'s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, which helps patrol the area. Both the commercial vessels continued their voyages, the U.S. Navy said.

Israeli Researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov Held Hostage by Iran-Linked Militia in Iraq, Israel Says

An Iraqi militia linked to Iran has taken hostage a Princeton University researcher who is an Israeli citizen, the Israeli government said Wednesday, creating another potential flashpoint between Israel and Tehran.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a 36-year-old Ph.D. candidate, was kidnapped from a cafe in Baghdad's Karrada neighborhood in March and is being held by Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful of Iraq's Shiite militias, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and colleagues familiar with her case.

Meta Launches Threads, Betting Instagram Mojo Can Take on Twitter With New App

Let the battle begin.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Wednesday launched Threads, a stand-alone microblogging app that takes direct aim at Twitter as user unrest on that platform has grown since Elon Musk took the company over in October.

AI Boom Stems Tech's Downturn

Excitement over artificial intelligence is proving a powerful counterforce for a tech economy that had been slowing, lifting share prices and growth outlooks at many giants and igniting a wave of new startups.

Vinay Wagh's venture is one. He decided earlier this year that this was the moment to launch a new company.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

06:00/ROM: May Retail trade

06:00/GER: May Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: May Manufacturing turnover

06:00/FIN: May Foreign trade

06:30/HUN: May Retail Sales

06:30/HUN: May Preliminary Industrial Production

07:00/SVK: May Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail

07:00/AUT: Jun Wholesale Price Index

08:30/UK: Jun S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

09:00/MLT: May Registered Unemployed

09:00/EU: May Retail trade

09:00/CYP: Jun CPI

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

23:01/UK: Jun BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

