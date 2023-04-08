Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
04:19aEU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes
RE
04/07One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack -officials
RE
04/07One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

04/08/2023 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits EU institutions, in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday condemned the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all parties to exercise restraint and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions mounted after an Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday following a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israeli sisters.

"Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, any response must be proportionate. The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading," Borrell said in a statement.

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays," he said.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter are all occuring this month.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
04:19aEU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes
RE
04/07One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack -officials
RE
04/07One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials
RE
04/07One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials
RE
04/07Gaza, Lebanon hit by Israeli strikes after rocket attack
RE
04/07Israel reinforces troops after violence along Lebanon, Gaza borders
RE
04/07Video shows rockets from Gaza to Israel intercepted
RE
04/07Video shows rockets from Gaza to Israel intercepted
RE
04/07Kissei Pharmaceutical Begins Marketing Tavalisse Tablets in Japan
MT
04/06Israel blames Hamas for multiple rockets launched from Lebanon
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer