Early morning rocket strikes resume in Gaza

STORY: Fighting has not ceased after days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rockets disrupted life for millions of people, and amid Egyptian efforts to cement a ceasefire.

A Palestinian armed group on Friday (May 12) fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time in fighting this week, and Israel killed another militant leader with its air strikes in Gaza, while Egypt tried to forge a ceasefire.