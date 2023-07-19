STORY: Police officers were deployed on horseback and used water cannons to disperse some of the protesters who had blocked roads during the night. At least 45 people were arrested, police said.

The reform drive - cast by opponents as curbing court independence and by Netanyahu as balancing branches of government - has set off a half-year-long constitutional crisis and contributed to U.S. concern about his hard-right coalition.

The government is pushing to pass the law that would curb the Supreme Court's ability to void government and minister decisions or appointments by stripping the judges of the power to deem such decisions "unreasonable."

It aims to pass the law before a July 30 Knesset recess.