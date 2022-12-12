Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
05:44aIsrael economy to grow lower than expected 3% in 2023 -finance ministry
RE
12/09Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
MT
12/09Israel's Netanyahu gets extension until Dec. 21 to try to form government
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Israel economy to grow lower than expected 3% in 2023 -finance ministry

12/12/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry their groceries through Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's economic growth is set to slow sharply to 3% in 2023 after rapid expansion in the prior two years, the Finance Ministry said on Monday as it cut its estimate from 3.5%, citing more restrained consumer and state spending.

Consumer spending - more than half of Israel's economic activity - looks to ease to 3.2% growth in 2023. Exports, another key growth driver, is expected to grow 4.2% next year.

This year, boosted by higher consumer spending expected at 7% and a surge in exports (+11.8) and investment (+10.9%), growth is forecast at 6.3%, revised up from the ministry's prior estimate of 4.9% in July.

Israel's economy grew 8.6% in 2021 in a year the ministry said was a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation, it said, is expected to end 2022 at 5.1% but ease back to 2.7% by the end of next year, moving back to within on official annual 1-3% inflation rate range amid aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate increases.

To combat inflation and high living costs, the central bank has raised its benchmark interest rates to 3.25% from 0.1% in April. The rate is expected to reach as high as 4%.

The Bank of Israel will decide again on interest rates on Jan 2 while also publishing updated macroeconomic forecasts. In October, it projected economic growth of 6% in 2022 and 3% in 2023, with an inflation rate of 4.6% this year and 2.5% rate next year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by William Maclean)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
05:44aIsrael economy to grow lower than expected 3% in 2023 -finance ministry
RE
12/09Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
MT
12/09Israel's Netanyahu gets extension until Dec. 21 to try to form government
RE
12/09U.S. jurist Alan Dershowitz troubled by proposed Israel court reforms
RE
12/08Microbot Medical Secures Third Israeli Patent Allowance Related to Liberty Robotic Syst..
MT
12/08Zoomd Technologies Gains After Appointing Ido Almany as CEO
MT
12/08BATM aims for government contract, as bio-medical sales increase
AN
12/08Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, including militant, in West Bank raid, Palestinians..
RE
12/08Israel's next finance minister brings religion to the front of economic strategy
RE
12/08Israel's Netanyahu secures parliament majority, closer to forming government
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart