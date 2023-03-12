Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
Israel hits areas in Syria's Hama and Tartous countryside - Syrian state media

03/12/2023 | 03:00am EDT
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israel launched several rocket strikes on areas in Syria's Hama province and the coastal Tartous countryside on Sunday, Syrian state media reported.

Rockets flew from across northern Lebanon towards their targets, with three military personnel injured according to the report, which gave no further details. An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment.

An Israeli air strike knocked Aleppo airport out of service on Tuesday and caused "material damage" to the airport, according to Syrian state media.

Western intelligence sources say the airport attack targeted Iranian arms shipments delivered by air under the cover of humanitarian aid and relief air by dozens of planes that were landing at the airport for people affected by last month's earthquake.

Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011

The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict termed a "war between wars", whose goal was to slow Iran's entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Iran's proxy militias, led by Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Editing by Jamie Freed and William Mallard)

© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
03:00aIsrael hits areas in Syria's Hama and Tartous countryside - Syrian state media
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israel court reform hit week 10
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israeli judicial overhaul enter 10th week
RE
03/10Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members
RE
03/10Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
RE
03/10Saudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House
RE
03/10Israel ready to help Italy become energy hub, Netanyahu says
RE
03/10Israeli settler kills Palestinian who military says was planning attack
RE
03/09Third Norfolk Southern train derails as CEO testifies
RE
03/09US railroad group warns carriers to stop using cars with loose wheels
RE
More news
