Israel names new finance ministry chief as 2023 budget work starts

JERUSALEM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Minister
Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday named attorney Shlomi Heisler as
director general of the finance ministry.
Heisler was most recently head of the National
Infrastructure Committee and is now the most senior civil
servant at the treasury. He replaces Ram Belinkov, who on
Tuesday said he was stepping down amid the new government taking
office this week.
The first order of business for Smotrich and Heisler is to
formulate a 2023 state budget, which must be approved within 145
days from when the new government was established, or late in
May.
"We are starting the work on building a responsible state
budget that leans towards growth and infrastructure ... and will
have a series of structural reforms in the economy to remove
barriers, fight against centralization, and promote competition
and growth engines," Smotrich said.
The ministry said it was aiming for a cabinet vote on the
budget draft in mid February, an initial parliamentary vote by
the end of March and final approval in late May.
At Smotrich's request, Belinkov is staying on a few extra
days until the sale of the Haifa seaport is completed, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Editing by Mark Potter)