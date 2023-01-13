Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
11:54aCapricorn sets merger vote for Feb. 1, rejigs board of new firm
RE
07:45aAnalysis-Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success
RE
07:40aAtlas Global Brands Starts Trading On CSE, To Acquire Assets In Israel
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Israel's Netanyahu defends plan to rein in judiciary

01/13/2023 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chief Justice Esther Hayut and fellow Israeli Supreme Court judges at the High Court in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Friday a proposed shakeup of the judiciary but also indicated changes could be made to draft legislation that critics say would damage democracy and the independence of courts.

The 73-year-old political veteran, who is on trial for corruption charges that he denies, returned to power in December at the head of a nationalist, religious government.

One of its first moves was a bill which, if written into law, would limit High Court rulings against government moves or Knesset parliament laws, while increasing politicians' sway over the selection of judges.

In a video response to stark criticism by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, Netanyahu said the draft law could be tweaked but critics were exaggerating the changes proposed.

"When one says a minor correction would be the destruction of democracy, it is not only a false argument, it is also one that does not allow any understandings that should be reached in substantive discussions in the Israeli Knesset," he said.

"Corrections (to the legal system) must be done responsibly and with careful consideration while hearing all the positions and that's exactly the process that will now take place in the legislature."

Hayut on Thursday said that if implemented as outlined by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform would compromise judiciary independence.

"If the plan is realized, (Israel's) 75th anniversary will be remembered as the year the country's democratic integrity suffered a mortal blow," he said.

Backers of the bill have long accused the Supreme Court of overreach and elitism. They say the changes would restore balance between the judiciary, executive and legislature.

The Knesset's constitutional committee has begun discussing the plan.

Critics say it risks fostering corruption, harming minority rights, compromising Israel in legal investigations abroad and deterring investors. Several protests have taken place over the past week, with further demonstrations planned on Saturday.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Maayan Lubell


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
11:54aCapricorn sets merger vote for Feb. 1, rejigs board of new firm
RE
07:45aAnalysis-Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success
RE
07:40aAtlas Global Brands Starts Trading On CSE, To Acquire Assets In Israel
MT
07:05aAmazon Web Services, Automat-IT Enter Into Cloud Collaboration
MT
01/12Belief of Americans in antisemitic conspiracies, tropes doubles since 2019 -survey
RE
01/12Israel's top judge: Govt judicial reform plan is an attack on justice..
RE
01/12Palestinian shot dead in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say
RE
01/11Sarine Technologies Signs MOU to Acquire Majority Stake in US-based Gemological Lab
MT
01/11Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
01/11Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart