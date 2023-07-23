STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a sudden announcement on Saturday (July 22), that he had to be fitted with a pacemaker overnight.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said: "A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this tonight."

The heart monitoring device was given to him after he was hospitalized overnight in mid-July, for dehydration during a holiday to the Sea of Galilee amid a heatwave.

In the video, the 73-year-old added, "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

Early on Sunday (July 23), his doctors at Sheba Medical Center said, quote, "The implant went smoothly without any complications."

Netanyahu had said in the video that his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital by Sunday afternoon - in time for a key vote on a controversial bill to reform the judiciary.

Netanyahu's statement came as protesters in Tel Aviv continued to put pressure on the government to scrap the judicial overhaul.

An estimated 100,000 Israelis packed out the streets of the business hub, as many have been doing every Saturday since early this year.

Tens of thousands also converged on Jerusalem, rallying outside parliament ahead of Sunday's debate on the bill that precedes the vote.

Critics say the proposed changes will open the door to abuse of power.

Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition says the bill is needed to balance out the branches of power.

The bid to change the judiciary has plunged Israel into one of its worst political crises, sparking ongoing nationwide protests, denting the economy and stirring concern among Western allies.