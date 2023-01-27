Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
Israel's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting

01/27/2023 | 05:42pm EST
STORY: Netanyahu arrived at the scene as police officers surrounded him, and people could be heard chanting in Hebrew "death for terrorists."

Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15 p.m. and opened fire, striking a number of people before he was killed by police.

The attack, which police described as a "terrorist incident," underlined fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank culminating in a raid in Jenin on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, but a spokesman for the Islamist movement Hamas said the attack was connected with the Jenin raid.


