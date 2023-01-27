Israel's Netanyahu visits scene of deadly Jerusalem shooting

Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15 p.m. and opened fire, striking a number of people before he was killed by police.

The attack, which police described as a "terrorist incident," underlined fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank culminating in a raid in Jenin on Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, but a spokesman for the Islamist movement Hamas said the attack was connected with the Jenin raid.