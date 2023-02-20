Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
01:50pIsrael's foreign minister criticizes central bank rate hike
RE
01:12pRussian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defence expo
RE
12:35pIsraeli diplomat ejected from African Union summit
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Israel's foreign minister criticizes central bank rate hike

02/20/2023 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's foreign minister criticized the Bank of Israel for raising its benchmark interest rate again on Monday and said he supported a process that would halt further rate increases.

"In the context of moderating inflation, there was no justification for today's interest rate hike," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.

In response, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron suggested that Cohen look at current data - which show inflation continuing to rise - while respecting the central bank's independence.

Israel's inflation rate hit a new 14-year high of 5.4% in January, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at a policy meeting on Monday to 4.25%, it's eighth hike since last April.

Cohen wrote that he had asked Israel's finance minister to "formulate an outline" with Yaron to stop more interest rate hikes.

Yaron later said: "It's of course desirable, certainly as foreign minister, that he understands the importance of the central bank's independence. In all countries where the central bank was harmed, we know what the final result was."

Deputy Bank of Israel Governor Andrew Abir told Reuters that more interest rate increases were likely, to battle "sticky" inflation and to show the bank's determination to move the inflation rate back to a 1-3% target range.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; editing by James Mackenzie and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
01:50pIsrael's foreign minister criticizes central bank rate hike
RE
01:12pRussian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defence expo
RE
12:35pIsraeli diplomat ejected from African Union summit
RE
11:42aIsraelis protest before first judicial reform vote
RE
11:26aIsraelis protest before first judiciary reform vote
RE
11:24aUN Security Council denounces Israel in statement after US showdown averted
RE
09:06aBank of Israel raises interest rate by 50 bps
RE
09:06aBank of israel says home prices continued to increase, but for…
RE
09:05aBank of israel says in recent months there has been some modera…
RE
09:04aBank of israel:assesses that the monetary tightening policies in…
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart