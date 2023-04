Earlier it said a rocket alert was sounded in the area.

On Thursday, a barrage of rockets was fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon, drawing cross-border strikes from Israel on sites linked to the Islamist movement Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the 1,200-square-km (460-square-mile) in 1981, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

