Israel to abandon plastic tax despite environmental concerns

JERUSALEM, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Israel's new government
will abandon the country's tax on single-use plastic plates and
utensils, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday,
despite environmental concerns.
The decision, in apparent defiance of global efforts to
reduce the amount of plastic waste that is polluting oceans,
comes after opposition to the tax from religious parties that
said it unfairly targeted their communities.
Smotrich, who was sworn in on Thursday, said his first
decision in office is to axe the plastic tax as well as a levy
on sugary drinks "as quickly as possible".
The country's Environmental Protection Ministry, which has
reported a 50% drop in the use of such plastic since the tax was
introduced in 2021, said it was studying Smotrich's decision and
its consequences.
There was opposition to the plastic tax among ultra-Orthodox
Jewish parties, which are strongly represented in the new
government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
A parlimentary report from November 2021 found that
ultra-Orthodox families used plasticware three times more than
the rest of the population because they often have large
families and low incomes, with many not owning dishwashing
machines.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch
Editing by David Goodman)