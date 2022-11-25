Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
01:25aIsraeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal
RE
11/24Netanyahu's party signs first coalition deal with Israeli far-right
RE
11/24Israel's likud party signs first coalition deal with jewish powe…
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Israeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal

11/25/2022 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement, which does not account for a full and final new government in Israel, gives Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.

"We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition agreement, toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government," Ben-Gvir said in the statement.

Netanyahu's Likud and its religious and far-right allies marked a clear victory in Israel's Nov. 1 election, ending nearly four years of political instability. His efforts to quickly form a government have hit roadblocks, however, as negotiations with coalition partners drag on.

The incoming government looks to be the most right-wing in Israel's history, forcing Netanyahu into a diplomatic balancing act between his coalition and Western allies.

Ben-Gvir's record includes a 2007 conviction for racist incitement against Arabs and support for terrorism, as well as anti-LGBT activism. He says he no longer advocates expulsion of all Palestinians - only those he deems traitors or terrorists.

A settler living in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war, Ben-Gvir is opposed to Palestinian statehood. He also supports Jewish prayer on a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site that houses al-Aqsa Mosque and which is a vestige of ancient Jewish temples. (Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
01:25aIsraeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal
RE
11/24Netanyahu's party signs first coalition deal with Israeli far-right
RE
11/24Israel's likud party signs first coalition deal with jewish powe…
RE
2020Israel hosts U.S. envoy at biochem lab, seeks FDA nod for vaccine prototype
RE
2020Lebanon's turmoil fuels brain drain
RE
2020Timeline: Lebanon's ordeal - Economic and political crises since civil war
RE
2020Chevron Buys Noble Energy In Biggest Deal Since Oil Crash -- WSJ
DJ
2020Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
RE
2020Chevron CEO sees continued 'choppy economic and price activity'
RE
2020Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart