Israeli far right's Ben-Gvir to be police minister in coalition deal

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime
Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party
signed its first coalition deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right
Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement, which does not account for a full and final
new government in Israel, gives Ben-Gvir the police ministry and
a seat in the security cabinet.
"We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition
agreement, toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government,"
Ben-Gvir said in the statement.
Netanyahu's Likud and its religious and far-right allies
marked a clear victory in Israel's Nov. 1 election, ending
nearly four years of political instability. His efforts to
quickly form a government have hit roadblocks, however, as
negotiations with coalition partners drag on.
The incoming government looks to be the most right-wing
in Israel's history, forcing Netanyahu into a diplomatic
balancing act between his coalition and Western allies.
Ben-Gvir's record includes a 2007 conviction for racist
incitement against Arabs and support for terrorism, as well as
anti-LGBT activism. He says he no longer advocates expulsion of
all Palestinians - only those he deems traitors or terrorists.
A settler living in the West Bank, which Israel occupied
in a 1967 Middle East war, Ben-Gvir is opposed to Palestinian
statehood. He also supports Jewish prayer on a flashpoint
Jerusalem holy site that houses al-Aqsa Mosque and which is a
vestige of ancient Jewish temples.
