  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
05:10aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
01/01New Israel Finance Minister Smotrich promises fiscal responsibility
RE
01/01Israel to abandon plastic tax despite environmental concerns
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

01/02/2023 | 05:10am EST
Israeli forces demolish homes of two Palestinian assailants in Kafr Dan village

KAFR-DAN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed a Hamas militant and another Palestinian during clashes near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday that were set off when the army came to demolish the homes of two slain gunmen, Palestinian sources said.

The fatalities in Kafr-Dan village were the first for Palestinians since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retook office last week at the head of a hard-right coalition.

The Israeli army confirmed carrying out the raid to raze the homes of two Palestinians who killed one of its commanders in the West Bank last year before they were shot dead.

Troops shot at Palestinians in Kafr-Dan who attacked them with gunfire, rocks and firebombs, the army said in a statement. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

Hamas, an Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip and has a following in the West Bank, claimed one of the dead Palestinians, who was 17 years old, as its member.

In a statement, Hamas, which rejects coexistence with Israel, vowed to "pursue resistance and confront the terrorism and fascism of the new Occupation government".

There were no immediate word on whether the second slain Palestinian, 21, had any factional affiliations.

In Kafr-Dan, Hani Abed, the father of one of the gunmen killed in the Sept. 14 clash, described the Israeli demolitions as "collective punishment".

"This will not break our determination," he told Reuters as he stood by the rubble of his house.

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

In Ramallah, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, held Israel responsible for any escalation that could result from "acts of killings and daily incursions".

(Reporting by Emily Rose and Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Bradley Perrett, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
