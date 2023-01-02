Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister
Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March
with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to
Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.
Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right coalition government, said
the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign
Ministry statement.
The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in
the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan
as belonging to the Abraham Accords.
