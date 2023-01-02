Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

01/02/2023 | 07:05am EST
JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.

Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan as belonging to the Abraham Accords. (Writing by Dan Williams)


© Reuters 2023
