Israeli foreign minister sees 'Abraham Accords' summit in Morocco in March

JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister
Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March
with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to
Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.
Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right coalition government, said
the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign
Ministry statement.
The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in
the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan
as belonging to the normalisation agreements dubbed the "Abraham
Accords".
"Expanding the accords to other countries is not a matter of
'if' but of 'when'," said Cohen, adding that Israel's ties with
current partners had yielded $2.85 billion in 2022 trade and "a
significant contribution to security (and) regional stability".
Netanyahu, now in his sixth term, has voiced hope of
establishing relations with Saudi Arabia, which shares Israel's
worries about Iran. But Riyadh has been cool to normalisation in
the absence of progress in the Palestinians' statehood drive.
The directors-general of the foreign ministries of countries
participating in the March summit are scheduled to meet in Abu
Dhabi next week, Cohen said.
Last March, Israel hosted the Emirati, Bahrain, Moroccan and
Egyptian foreign ministers, along with the U.S. secretary of
state, for an event dubbed the Negev Summit.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)