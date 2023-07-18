Hanegbi told N12 News that in their phone call on Monday, "The president of the United States told the prime minister, contrary to reports which I saw here too, that he is inviting him to the White House in Washington for a meeting in September."
In response to a Reuters query about Hanegbi's remarks, a White House official said the two leaders have agreed to meet but did not specify where.
Washington had until Monday held off extending an invitation out of concern about a judicial overhaul undertaken by Netanyahu and his right-wing government as well as Israel's expansion of settlements on the occupied West Bank.
