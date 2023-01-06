Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
06:23aIsraeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism
RE
02:46aSarine Technologies Buys Back Shares
MT
01/05ADAMA Completes NZ$37.5 Million Purchase of Agrinova New Zealand
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Israeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism

01/06/2023 | 06:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week.

Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement."

Two people aged 14 and 18 have been arrested and will be brought to court, according to the statement. It did not identify the suspects, saying only they were residents of central Israel.

The commander of the Jerusalem Police District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, met with church leaders and offered to help repair the damage.

Jerusalem has sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

"Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and damages the unique and sensitive quality of life that exists in the city, inclusive to all religions and tradition," said Turgeman.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
06:23aIsraeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism
RE
02:46aSarine Technologies Buys Back Shares
MT
01/05ADAMA Completes NZ$37.5 Million Purchase of Agrinova New Zealand
MT
01/05Who is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
01/05U.N. Security Council members stress Al Aqsa mosque status quo
RE
01/05Analysis-New Arab allies face quandary as Israel shifts hard-right
RE
01/05Intel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
RE
01/05Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care
RE
01/05Fed Outlook Subdues Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Thursday
MT
01/05Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart