STORY: Tens of thousands demonstrated across the Israel, with the rally in Tel Aviv drawing crowds far larger than recent protests, according to local news media, N12 News and Channel 13.

It comes after Netanyahu declared compromise talks with the opposition fruitless last week and ordered some of the reform package to be revived, after having suspended his judicial drive in March under pressure from the mass demonstrations.

The weekly rallies have been taking place for 27 straight weeks. Demonstrator Osnat Michaeli, who said she had been to every one so far, said she was worried Netanyahu's government will turn Israel into a "non-democracy".

Later in the evening, some protesters walked toward Tel Aviv's main "Ayalon" highway, and Israeli police blocked them using officers on horses and deploying water canon.