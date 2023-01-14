Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
02:35aIsraeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car - army
RE
02:25aFactbox - Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
RE
12:32aFactbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
Israeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car - army

01/14/2023
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli troops came under fire from a car in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and shot back, killing two Palestinians, the army said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of two men, aged 23 and 24, near the city of Jenin, among areas of the northern West Bank which have seen intensified raids by Israel following a spate of street attacks in its cities last years.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state. U.S.-sponsored talks with Israel on that goal stalled in 2014.

There were no Israeli casualties in Saturday's incident, the army said.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Roleen Tafakji; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
