  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in clash: medics

02/22/2023 | 10:43am EST
STORY: The Israeli military confirmed the operation in Nablus, saying troops shot back after coming under fire while trying to detain militants suspected of planning imminent attacks. There were no Israeli casualties, an army statement said.

Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad said two of its Nablus commanders had been encircled in a house by Israeli troops, triggering a clash that drew in other gunmen. Explosions sounded and local youths pelted armored troop transports with rocks.

Palestinian sources said the two Islamic Jihad commanders were killed along with another gunman.The fatalities also included at least three civilians, among them a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy. Medical officials said 102 Palestinians were wounded, six of them critically.

Nablus and nearby Jenin have been a focus of raids that Israel has intensified over the last year following a spate of lethal Palestinian street attacks in its cities.


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
10:56aIsraeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank clash, medics say
RE
10:43aIsraeli troops kill 10 Palestinians in clash: medic..
RE
09:41aCyren Plans to Liquidate
MT
09:07aCineworld shares dive on reports of no bidders for UK, U.S. assets
RE
08:12aEyes on Israel central bank as judicial push keeps shekel tumbling vs dollar
RE
05:44aIndian Equities Continue Losing Streak, Weighed Down by Worries Over Future US Rate Hik..
MT
05:06aVenus Remedies Gets Approval to Market Generic Cancer Drugs in Uzbekistan, Palestine
MT
02/21California pension fund asks to meet Norfolk Southern after Ohio derailment
RE
02/21U.S. orders Norfolk Southern to clean Ohio train site
RE
02/21News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
