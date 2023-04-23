STORY: Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests on Saturday in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judicial system.

The mass demonstrations, into their 16th week, come as Israelis are set to mark both the state's 75th independence, and Israeli memorial day, the latter commemorating those killed in Israel's wars and in terror attacks. Families joined a candlelight vigil earlier on Saturday, holding pictures of their loved ones who have died for the state.

"I'm coming here every Saturday, and this Saturday is more important because on Wednesday we have our Independence Day and Monday before that is the Memorial Day. My father was killed in the Yom Kippur War, it was in '73. And I was growing up without a father because he gave his life for this country, because he was raised up also with the belief that it's going to be a democracy, an independent country, after Israel and the Jewish people have suffered so much."

Netanyahu's proposals would give the government effective control over the appointment of Supreme Court judges and allow parliament to overrule the court.

The government says the overhaul is needed to restore balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.

Critics say it will remove vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state and hand unchecked power to the government.

The ongoing protests have been one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel's recent history.

A poll released by Israel's public broadcaster on Friday found the plans are deeply unpopular. 53% of Israelis responded saying they believe the plans will harm the country. And 60% of Israelis said the government does not represent them.