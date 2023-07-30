STORY: From a remote intersection among the lush hills of the northern Galilee to the avenues criss-crossing the financial hub of Tel Aviv, protesters beating drums and blaring horns took to the streets on a hot evening at the end of Sabbath.

The judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu and his right-wing government, the first part of which passed on Monday, has sparked an unprecedented crisis and opened up a deep social divide. The protests are in their 30th week.

Political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, which removes the high court's authority to void what it deems "unreasonable" decisions by government and ministers. The court said it would hear arguments in September, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.