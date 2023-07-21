MTI Wireless Edge Ltd - Rosh-Ha'Ayin, Israel-based communication and radio frequency technology - Establishes new subsidiary, MTI Wireless Communication India Private Ltd, "to cater to the demand for cutting-edge antennas in India's rapidly evolving 5G cellular market." New company will therefore offer "an extensive range" of antennas for 5G networks.

Chief Executive Officer Moni Borovitz says: "We are thrilled to...contribute to India's ambitious 5G journey. We are eager to continue to support India's telecom operators, enterprises, and industries in deploying high-performance 5G networks across the nation."

Current stock price: 43.50 pence, up 2.3% on Friday morning

12-month change: down 22%

