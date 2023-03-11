Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
01:38aIsrael hits areas in Hama and Tartous countryside - Syrian state media
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israel court reform hit week 10
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israeli judicial overhaul enter 10th week
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Mass protests against Israel court reform hit week 10

03/11/2023 | 10:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Demonstrator Tamir Guytsabry said he was there to speak out against "the dictatorship being established here in the name of so-called law, judicial reform." Miri Lahat called Netanyahu a "crime minister", saying, "He is becoming a dictator and we don't want dictatorship. We want democracy back."

Dozens of people dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets in reference to the totalitarian novel-turned-TV-series 'The Handmaid's Tale', while others tried to give police flowers, which were refused.

In Jerusalem, a rally also took place with demonstrators gathering near the president's residence. One protester, who gave his name as Lior, told Reuters he believed such reforms should require a consensus by a "variety of [the] Israeli population."

Critics say the planned reform will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts, with some accusing Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him.

Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges that he denies and says the reforms aim to balance out branches of government.


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
01:38aIsrael hits areas in Hama and Tartous countryside - Syrian state media
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israel court reform hit week 10
RE
03/11Mass protests against Israeli judicial overhaul enter 10th week
RE
03/10Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members
RE
03/10Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
RE
03/10Saudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House
RE
03/10Israel ready to help Italy become energy hub, Netanyahu says
RE
03/10Israeli settler kills Palestinian who military says was planning attack
RE
03/09Third Norfolk Southern train derails as CEO testifies
RE
03/09US railroad group warns carriers to stop using cars with loose wheels
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart