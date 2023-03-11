Mass protests against Israel court reform hit week 10

Dozens of people dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets in reference to the totalitarian novel-turned-TV-series 'The Handmaid's Tale', while others tried to give police flowers, which were refused.

In Jerusalem, a rally also took place with demonstrators gathering near the president's residence. One protester, who gave his name as Lior, told Reuters he believed such reforms should require a consensus by a "variety of [the] Israeli population."

Critics say the planned reform will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts, with some accusing Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him.

Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges that he denies and says the reforms aim to balance out branches of government.