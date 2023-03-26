Netanyahu sacks defence minister, sparking mass protests

*
Tens of thousands take to streets to protest dismissal
*
Opposition leaders say Netanyahu crossed "red line"
*
Minister said divisions posed "immediate" threat to
security
JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sacked Defence Minister Yoav
Gallant, triggering mass protests, a day after Gallant broke
ranks with the government and urged a halt to a highly contested
plan to overhaul the judicial system.
As news of the dismissal spread, tens of thousands of
protesters, many waving blue and white Israeli flags, took to
the streets late at night across the country. Crowds gathered
outside Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, at one point breaching a
security cordon.
Some three months since taking office, Netanyahu's
nationalist-religious coalition has been plunged into crisis
over the bitter divisions exposed by its flagship judicial
overhaul plans.
"State security cannot be a card in the political game.
Netanyahu crossed a red line tonight," opposition leaders Yair
Lapid and Benny Gantz said in a joint statement.
They called on members of Netanyahu's Likud party not to
have a hand in "the crushing of national security."
In announcing Gallant's dismissal, Netanyahu's office did
not name a replacement nor give any other details. "Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided this evening to dismiss
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant," it said.
Shortly afterward, Gallant, 64, wrote on Twitter: "The state
of Israel’s security has always been and will always be my
life's mission."
POLICE USE WATER CANNONS
Netanyahu made the decision to sack Gallant after the former
navy admiral warned on Saturday that the overhaul plans risked
"a clear, immediate and tangible threat to the security of the
state" and called for them to be halted.
"At this time, for the sake of our country, I am willing to
take any risk and pay any price," Gallant said in his televised
address.
Netanyahu acted in response on Sunday night as he was poised
to ratify a central part of the overhaul package, a bill that
would tighten political control over judicial appointments,
handing the executive wider freedom to name judges to the
Supreme Court.
Earlier this month, President Isaac Herzog, the head of
state who is supposed to remain above politics, warned that the
country faced "disaster" unless a broader consensus could be
reached on how to overhaul the judiciary.
But Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges that he
denies, has vowed to continue with a project he says is needed
to rein in activist judges and restore the proper balance
between an elected government and the judiciary.
The United States said it was deeply concerned by Sunday's
events and saw an urgent need for compromise, while repeating
calls to safeguard democratic values.
As protesters poured into the streets, police used water
cannons to push them back from Netanyahu's residence in
Jerusalem, while in Tel Aviv, where hundreds of thousands have
taken to the streets since the beginning of the year, protesters
lighted several bonfires on a main highway.
The protests dwindled as the night went on, and eventually
police forcefully removed a smaller crowd that refused to leave.
It was not immediately clear whether the protests would
affect the government's tactics. At least three Likud ministers
said publicly that it was time to reevaluate their strategy and
they would support halting the legislation if Netanyahu decided
to do so. The head of the parliamentary committee deciding on
the legislation said discussions would continue on Monday.
The crisis came as Israel's security establishment has been
bracing for potential violence in the coming weeks as the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan overlaps with the Jewish Passover and the
Christian Easter celebration.
Over the past year, Israeli forces have been conducting
nearly daily raids in the occupied West Bank, killing more than
250 Palestinian fighters and civilians, while more than 40
Israelis and foreigners have been killed by Palestinian
attackers.
DIPLOMAT RESIGNS
Gallant on Saturday became the most senior member of
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party to say he would not support
the judicial overhaul, saying protests that have included
growing numbers of military reservists were also affecting
regular forces and undermining national security.
In recent weeks senior Finance Ministry officials have
warned of an economic backlash and business leaders have sounded
the alarm for their companies' future.
Adding to the pressure, the head of the Histadrut labour
federation, the umbrella organisation for hundreds of thousands
of public sector workers, said he was "astonished" by Gallant's
removal and promised a "dramatic" announcement on Monday.
Israel's consul-general in New York said he was resigning
over the dismissal. Israel's research universities announced
they would stop holding classes due to the legislative push,
calling for its immediate freeze.
Some of Netanyahu's hard-right coalition partners had called
for Gallant to be sacked, but a number of other Likud lawmakers
have backed his call for a halt to the reforms.
The turmoil comes at a key moment in the passage of the
legislation with a bill giving the executive more control over
the appointment of judges expected to be brought for
ratification this week in the Knesset, where Netanyahu and his
allies control 64 out of 120 seats.
But how - or even whether - that as yet-unscheduled vote
will proceed has been thrown into question by the wave of
protest sparked by Gallant's removal and the deepening splits
within the coalition.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Ronen Zvulun and Dan Williams in
Jerusalem, Rami Amichay in Tel Aviv; Writing by James Mackenzie,
Editing by Andrew Heavens, Cynthia Osterman and Gerry Doyle)