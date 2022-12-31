Advanced search
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

12/31/2022 | 01:10pm EST
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable."

"The Jewish people are not occupiers on their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no U.N. resolution can warp that historical truth," he said in a video message.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
12/30U.N. asks World Court to give opinion on Israel's occupation
RE
12/30Marchers in southeast Iran denounce top leader in renewed protests
RE
12/30Sarine Technologies Buys Back Shares
MT
12/30European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle, 2023 Looks Set to Be..
DJ
12/30Analysis-Will Netanyahu clip the wings of his new cabinet hawks?
RE
12/29Israel's new government seeks to expand territory
RE
More news
