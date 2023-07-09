STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled impatience with resurgent demonstrations against his plan to overhaul the justice system...

On Sunday, calling on his attorney-general to attend a cabinet meeting for a grilling on police counter-measures to the protests.

As the meeting began, Israeli media carried leaked quotes of some ministers calling for her to quit.

Netanyahu said both opponents and supporters of the justice system reform have the right to demonstrate peacefully, but...

"...While the government has not considered restricting this right, it has requested to receive a report on what is the enforcement policy regarding violations of the law that infringe on the basic rights of millions of citizens and which are carried out almost on a daily basis during the demonstrations."

Street protests have flared, and protesters plan to converge near Israel's main airport as parliament debates the bill on Monday.

That's when Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition is due to bring - for its first ratification reading - a bill that would limit "reasonableness" as a standard of judicial review.

Critics say the bill's passage would open the door for abuses of power.

But Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - says the aim is to restore balance among branches of government.