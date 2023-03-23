Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
06:53pNetanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests
RE
12:50pSome Israeli army reservists rule out call-up if judiciary weakened
RE
11:12aNova Opens Production Facility in Israel
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Netanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests

03/23/2023 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In the address, he offered an olive branch to the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who for months have taken to the streets over the plans, but without offering specifics for resolving their differences.

"I will do everything, everything, to calm the situation and unite the rift in the nation because we are all brothers," he said.

He sounded set on pursuing what he called "responsible judicial reform," including a bill due for ratification next week that would curb some Supreme Court powers and tighten political control over the appointment of judges.

But he also offered reassurances that individual rights would be safeguarded by law. A proposal to enable parliament to override some Supreme Court rulings by a slim majority among lawmakers "won't happen," Netanyahu said without elaborating.

Critics fear that Netanyahu seeks to subordinate the judiciary to the legislature and executive. Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, insists the overhaul aims to balance out the branches of government.


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
06:53pNetanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests
RE
12:50pSome Israeli army reservists rule out call-up if judiciary weakened
RE
11:12aNova Opens Production Facility in Israel
MT
10:16aTrapped and jobless, Gaza youth look for way out
RE
09:16aNew Israel law limits ability to oust Netanyahu
RE
08:47aRussia cannot meet arms delivery commitments because of war, Indian Air Force says
RE
07:11aThousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul
RE
05:24aEnergean swings to profit in 2022 amid higher oil and gas prices
AN
05:05aIsrael's El Al to resume India flights using Saudi corridor
RE
03:59aIsrael ratifies law limiting conditions for a Netanyahu ouster
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer