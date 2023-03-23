Netanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests

"I will do everything, everything, to calm the situation and unite the rift in the nation because we are all brothers," he said.

He sounded set on pursuing what he called "responsible judicial reform," including a bill due for ratification next week that would curb some Supreme Court powers and tighten political control over the appointment of judges.

But he also offered reassurances that individual rights would be safeguarded by law. A proposal to enable parliament to override some Supreme Court rulings by a slim majority among lawmakers "won't happen," Netanyahu said without elaborating.

Critics fear that Netanyahu seeks to subordinate the judiciary to the legislature and executive. Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, insists the overhaul aims to balance out the branches of government.